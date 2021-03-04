FG, NLNG Strengthen Collaboration on Gas Sector

By Peter Uzoho

The federal government through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited are collaborating to produce the blueprint for the actualisation of Nigeria’s industrialisation and transformation through the ‘Decade of Gas Initiative.’

On the back of that, the NLNG is sponsoring the 2021 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit’s (NIPS) pre-conference, holding in Abuja on March 29, where President Muhammadu Buhari will lead top oil and gas stakeholders in attendance to brainstorm and flag off the ‘Decade of Gas’ project.

The pre-NIPS conference, with the theme: “Towards a Gas-powered Economy by 2030,” is in furtherance of the federal government’s declaration of January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2030 as ‘The Decade of Gas Development for Nigeria’.

NIPS 2021 has been scheduled to hold in Abuja between June 6 and 10.

A statement by the event organiser, Brevity Anderson, said Buhari would be the special guest of honour while confirmed keynote speakers include the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva; and the Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mr. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo.

Others would be the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari; and the Managing Director of NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah, among others.

Stressing the importance of the Decade of Gas Initiative, Sylva was quoted in the statement as saying that “Nigeria should take the leading role in Africa as gas becomes the dominant fuel for generating power in the continent”.

He added that that was the reason the federal government, under the leadership of president Buhari, was implementing carefully conceived initiatives to foster productivity and attract investments in the gas value chain.

Sylva further noted that collaboration was needed from all stakeholders to transform Nigeria into a gas-based industrialised nation.

According to him, Nigeria LNG Limited, being one of the foremost global LNG players and Nigeria’s best example of value creation and economic transformation through gas utilisation, was the partner of choice to power the ‘Decade of Gas’ agenda of the federal government.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

