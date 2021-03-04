Edo APC Tackles Obaseki over Delay in Cabinet Appointment, Others

By Adibe Emenyonu

The Edo State’s Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Colonel David Imuse (Rtd), has declared that the unwarranted delay by the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to announce his cabinet more than three months after assumption of office is unacceptable.

Imuse described as inane the excuse by some of the governor’s supporters that he is busy searching for competent hands and bidding his time to avoid making mistakes, saying that it portrayed the governor as a dictator.

Obaseki, after he was sworn in for a second term in November 16 last year, reappointed Mr. Osarodion Ogie, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and promised to make all other appointments, including constitution of cabinet, by February 2021.

But the APC’s state chairman, in a statement signed yesterday by the EDO State’s Assistant Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Victor Ofure Osehobo, reminded the governor that the first week of March has arrived without any sign of constituting a cabinet, adding that Obaseki’s inaction has not only crippled government business but demonstrated that he is a man whose word is not his bond.

The statement by the APC reads: “Edo State can ill-afford further delay by the governor to make these vital appointments. Section 192 of the Nigerian Constitution, as amended is clear on the issue of state commissioners and that the permanent secretaries cannot do much as they look up to the commissioners for direction on policy issues.

“The section gives the governor a public mandate rather than private, to appoint commissioners to form not just the state’s executive council, but also the think tank for the development of the state’s economy and wellbeing of the people.

“Right now the day to day operations of the different state ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), have come to a halt while the coordination of important government businesses has become weaker with the unnecessary overload on the SSG.”

The APC further stated that since the governor has more or less become a “sole administrator” by operating with his disabled state assembly and using permanent secretaries as acting heads of ministries with limited capacities.

Imuse said: “Edo people are very disappointed by this attitude that this is 100 days after his assumption of office, for a second term, meaning he is not a first timer. The truth is that Edo people are tired of these excuses. He should act fast and in the public interest.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

