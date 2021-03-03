Osimhen Certified Fit Again, May Play against Sassuolo Tonight

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will make a much-awaited return to action tonight in a Serie A clash at Sassuolo after he missed two games on account of a head injury.

Osimhen suffered a head injury at Atalanta last month and was forced to miss a UEFA Europa League clash at home against Granada as well as a Serie A game against Benevento.

The striker’s agent, William d’avilla, said Osimhen will be available for selection in the midweek clash.

He resumed training apart from the full squad at the weekend and was not listed on the matchday squad versus Benevento.

This season, Osimhen has scored two goals in 10 matches for Napoli in Serie A.

Napoli are sixth in the standings with 43 points from 23 matches.

