MDCN Inducts 63 Babcock Varsity Medical Doctors

By Funmi Ogundare

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has inducted 63 newly qualified doctors of the Babcock University, Benjamin Carson School of Medicine, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, into its professional body.

The fifth induction ceremony, served as a platform to remind inductees of their responsibility to their patients.

In his remarks, the Council Registrar, Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi said as doctors, they need to understand their patients’ vulnerability, recognise their limits, and know when to refer cases outside to specialists better placed to handle them.

The immediate past Provost of the Medical School, Professor Iheanyichukwu Okoro, advised them to create time for family and read beyond medical books to become well-grounded.

According to him, “Show compassion to your patients. Create time for your family especially your wives. You are called to be missionaries, not mercenaries. Remember God.

In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths. He will make your paths straight.”

While congratulating the inductees, parents and sponsors for the faith reposed in the institution, President/Vice Chancellor, Professor Ademola Tayo urged the doctors to imbibe new approaches and be on top of their jobs especially with technological advancement.

He also acknowledged their peculiarity as a class which got admitted into the institution at the onset of the Ebola epidemic outbreak in Nigeria and graduation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Medical practice is more than challenging at a time you are being inducted into practice,” he said, adding that the medical profession is more of a battle ground where they must make use of their sense of tolerance to make a difference.

Tayo expressed optimism about an upward review of approved quota from the MDCN with the upgrade of facilities, including a molecular laboratory and investment in an MRI scanner.

“Today, hundreds of applicants apply for medicine in Babcock, but we are constrained due to approved quota from MDCN,” he said.

He appealed to the doctors graduands to build their future success on a foundation of integrity, good character, hard work, and a compassionate lifestyle, saying, “your common goal is the recovery of patients. You must endeavor to improve yourselves professionally and remember that the acquisition of MBBS, is just the foundation that you need to build upon.”

In another development, the Babcock University President/Vice Chancellor, Professor Ademola Tayo has called on the federal government to increase health sector funding amidst epidemics and pandemic outbreaks.

His call came at the opening session of the five-day Babcock University Teaching Hospital (BUTH) Nursing Conference on total care.

Professor Tayo, who described the theme of the conference as apt, said the four per cent national budgetary allocation to the health sector in 2020, was antithetic to efficient and effective healthcare delivery system.

He however stressed the need for increased budgetary allocation, insurance cover for nurses and other vulnerable health workers, as well as additional payment to complement the conventional allowance to those exposed to greater health hazards.

He noted that with the pandemic and general shortage of medics and allied professionals, the roles of nurses were becoming more complex and challenging.

“The ratio of nurses in Nigeria to patients is abysmally low. The tendency of putting too much pressure on the available workforce is real, ” he said, while appealing to both government and stakeholders in the health sector to evolve a productive dialogue mechanism to minimize persistent lockdown or strikes and come up with resolutions to uplift the nursing practice in Nigeria.

Thd Chief Medical Director, BUTH, Professof Franklin Ani, who was represented by the Deputy Director of Clinical Services, Dr. Titus Oyedele, said participants should use the conference to build up the human component in healthcare delivery.

