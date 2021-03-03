Fuel Queues: We’ve Enough Petrol to Last for 40 Days, Says APC

By Adedayo Akinwale

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it has been given assurances by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, that the country has enough petrol to last for more than 40 days.

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, said in a statement yesterday that there was no need for panic buying.

He said, “We have received assurances from the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and NNPC GMD that there is more than enough petrol to last the country for 40 days. It is an artificial fuel scarcity.”

The ruling party urged petroleum filling stations to resist the urge to hoard products and illegally hike prices.

