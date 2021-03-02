Report Urges Organisations to Develop Crisis Management Plan

By Ugo Aliogo

The unprecedented global health crisis has revealed the need for businesses to have a crisis management plan, a research report by public relations firm, CMC Connect BCW, a member of the CMC Connect Group has stated.

According to the report, between the second and third quarters of 2020, 27 per cent of businesses suffered major impact from the coronavirus pandemic, with only 9.9 per cent of the respondents having a crisis management plan in place, “while 59 per cent never had a crisis management plan before the COVID-19 pandemic.”

CMC Connect BCW, revealed that the research was carried out on over 200 business owners and employees.

It stated that 78 per cent of respondents agreed that the existence of a crisis management plan was important in inspiring confidence in organisational leadership.

The report further explained that the insights gathered from the research confirmed the gap in strategic crisis management for businesses which the company hopes to fill with its specialized service.

It noted that crisis and issues management service was a specialised portfolio that provides a strategic roadmap for crisis, employing a 3-step approach – Prepare, Manage, and Recover to guarantees business sustainability and continuity in spite of a crisis.

The Group Managing Director, CMC Connect (Perception Managers), Mr. Yomi-Badejo-Okusanya, was quoted to have said: “When a crisis occurs, there is a breakdown of trust between the organisation and its stakeholders. “Trust is a currency on which stakeholders’ trade, and it defines their loyalty and goodwill. Once this is disrupted, the organisation is on its way down.

“However, crisis preparedness presents an opportunity to rebuild trust and gain customer loyalty. Many organisations that have bounced back from major crisis to dominate the industry. Meaning that, crisis by itself is not an end but could be taken advantage of if planned for.

“This is where your crisis preparedness comes in, requiring skill and expertise in managing and maintaining propriety in the middle a storm.”

Business Director, CMC Connect BCW, Jerry Sawyerr said the service was not limited to organisations, but also to government and individuals who are concerned about sustaining their brands regardless of crisis.

According to him, “Crisis happens all the time, most times, unannounced. It’s therefore important for organisations to take crisis planning seriously.

“Going forward, we are advocating for government to make it compulsory for any business to have a crisis plan as part of requirements for registration.

