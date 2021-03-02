Oyetola Has Changed Negative Narratives in Osun, Says CAN President

The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, has described Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State as an epitome of good governance, adding that his style of governance and administrative prowess has changed the negative narratives of the state.

He also lauded Oyetola for spreading the dividends of democracy to nooks and crannies of the State, in total compliance to the needs and aspirations of citizens.

This was as Governor Oyetola received the ‘Democrat of the Year Award’ of the New Frontier Television Merit Award 2020 in Ibadan.

Ayokunle, speaking during the presentation of the award, which was in recognition of Oyetola’s outstanding performance in governance since he assumed office as the Governor of Osun State in the year 2018, also lauded Oyetola for putting the people of the state first in his administration’s programme and policy implementation, adding that democracy is primarily for the benefit of the people.

In his response, Oyetola appreciated the organisers of the award for the honours done him, adding that the award was indeed a vote of confidence in recognition of the developmental work his administration has done in the last two years and three months in Office.

Oyetola, who was represented at the event by his Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, said the democratic standard that his administration upholds is to prioritise the welfare of the people of the State always.

“This is why we have consistently run an inclusive governance framework by carrying our people, who are the original owners of the mandate that we hold, along in policy formulation and governance, including projects and programmes.

“Osun people have consistently motivated us in the delivery of democratic dividends across the State, which are firmly grounded in the key sectors of agriculture, tourism and mining”, Oyetola stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

