Niger Residents Flee Homes over Incessant Attacks

Men, women and children from Pandogari district of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have flooded Tegina in their bid to escape bandit attacks.

It was gathered that the people had to flee from their villages after being attacked incessantly in the past three days.

The displaced persons were brought into Tegina yesterday afternoon at about 2pm on two trucks.

One of the displaced persons who gave his name as Mahmood through the phone of a source said they had to flee to stay alive because they no longer had peace in their community.

“We have been under attack for the past three days. A lot of my people have been injured, we have no more food and all our animals have been stolen. The only option we have is to leave the village. We should be safe here,” he said.

Sources said the displaced persons are waiting for the local government officials to open the classrooms of the agricultural institute where they will stay until everything had calmed down.

“They were brought in two trucks, men, women and children. They are more than 100 here. They are looking all helpless. We are waiting for them to open the classrooms of the institute so that they will be able to organize themselves for the time being”, one of the sources said.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Chairman or Secretary of Rafi Local Government Area were abortive.

