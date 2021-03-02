Lagos SWAN to Elect New Executive March 26

The 2021 Electoral Committee of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos Chapter, has commenced the sale of forms for intending members who are eligible and interested in elective positions.

According to the committee, elections will hold on Friday, March 26, 2021.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Femi Solaja, noted the need to carry along all members in the transition process for the forthcoming Elections.

The positions to be contested include; Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary, Financial Secretary, Treasurer, Assistant Secretary and the Internal Auditor.

The collection of forms began yesterday, March 1, 2021 at the SWAN Secretariat Inside the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, from the Admin. Secretary.

According to the timetable of the election, March 15-19 will serve as a period of collation, screening, verification and receiving of objections/petitions.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

