Insecurity: FG Imposes No-Fly Zone over Zamfara

By Deji Elumoye

The federal government has declared Zamfara state airspace as a no-fly-zone to airlines and other users as a result of the rising level of insecurity in the state.

This was one of the highlights of Tuesday’s meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) held at the State House Abuja with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding.

National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), told reporters after the meeting that President Muhammadu Buhari also approved, based on recommendation, the imposition and enforcement of a ban on all mining activities in Zamfara State with immediate effect, until further notice.

According to him, the President has directed the Minister of Defence and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to deploy massive military and intelligence assets to restore normalcy to that part of the country.

He said: “Now all non state actors that have been causing problems for the innocent peoples, not just in Zamfara State or the Northwest zone, but also the Northeast and other parts of the country in the South-South, have been placed under surveillance by the intelligence agencies. We’ve had a lot of reports coming in; collusion with people from all walks of life”.

