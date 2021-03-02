Gombe Gov Removes Three Commissioners, Reassigns Portfolios

By Segun Awofadeji

The Gombe State Governor, Mr. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has dropped three commissioners in a minor cabinet reshuffle.

The affected commissioners were Mr. Alhassan Ibrahim Kwami, Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Gana and Mr. Mela Audu Nunghe (SAN) who served as commissioners of Information and Culture, Health and Special Duties respectively.

They were directed to handover the affairs of their ministries to their respective permanent secretaries.

A statement that was issued yesterday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, said that “his excellency wishes to thank them for their services to Gombe State and wishes them well in their future endeavors.”

Meanwhile, the governor has nominated Mr. Christopher Abdu Buba Maisheru, Mr. Abdullahi Idris Kwami and Mr. Abubakar Aminu Musa for their replacement. The new nominees are waiting for the confirmation of their appointments by the Gombe State House of Assembly.

In addition, the state governor has also approved the relocation of the former Commissioner of Survey and Lands, Mr. Mohammed Danladi Adamu, to the Ministry the Ministry of Rural, Community Development and Cooperatives.

Moreover, the former Commissioner of Education, Dr. Habu Dahiru, has been appointed as the commissioner of Health while the former Commissioner of Rural Development, Mr. Usman Jafun Biri, is now the commissioner of Lands and Survey.

In the same vein, the former Commissioner of Youth Development, Mr. Julius Ishaya, is now the new commissioner of Information and Culture while the former Commissioner of Internal Security, Mr. Dauda Batari Zambuk, is now the commissioner of Education.

Likewise, the former Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Adamu Dishi Kupto, has been appointed the new commissioner of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation.

