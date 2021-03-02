COVID-19: Lagos Extends Work-from-home Directive by Four Weeks

By Segun James

The Lagos State Government has further extended the work-from-home directive to civil servants on salary grade levels 12 and below.

A statement by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said this was to further stem the spread of COVID-19 within the public service and other stakeholders.

He expressed the government’s delight that measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state has resulted in a steady decline in the number of recorded cases in the preceding weeks.

Muri-Okunola stated that in order to sustain the success so far recorded, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has extended the directive to the affected public servants by four weeks, with effect from Monday, March 1 to 26, 2021.

The HoS said the directive did not preclude any of the exempted civil servants from reporting for duty whenever the accounting officer deems it necessary.

He said: “All public servants are advised to continue to stay safe by observing all COVID-19 protocols such as physical distancing, regular use of face masks and hand hygiene.

“Also, accounting officers are to ensure strict adherence to all extant directives aimed to guarantee physical distancing in the workplace by preparation of weekly duty rosters as considered germane to effective service delivery in respective MDAs.”

The Lagos State Government has witnessed a decline in the number of infections in the recent past due to the government’s regular updates on preventive measures as well as public enlightenment campaigns to create awareness about measures to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

