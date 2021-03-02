Berger Paints Appoints Director

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has appointed a former staff member of International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mr. Victor Adeniji, as an independent non-executive director. The appointment became effective from February 16, 2021. In a similar vein, two of the company’s directors, Chief Musa Danjuma and Chief Nelson Nweke, would be retiring from the board effective from the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM), after their meritorious services.

The Company Secretary and Legal Adviser, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, Mr. Ayokunle Ayoko, said in a statement that Adeniji’s appointment would be ratified at the company’s AGM.

“The board has approved the appointment, of Mr. Victor Olusegun Adeniji as an independent non-executive director effective February 16, 2021. Adeniji will be bringing on board, almost four decades of extensive financial services sector experience encompassing multilateral development finance, investment banking and asset management at top-flight institutions, most notably The World Bank/International Finance Corporation (IFC).

“He is the Chief Executive Officer of TechnoFuture Nigeria Limited, a Lagos-based technology skills training company and West Africa franchisee for an innovative Canadian e-learning product. He recently co-founded Communities United to Remove Epidemics (the CURE Initiative), a non-profit that operates in the public health space. He is the co-author of Economies of Help: The Concept Behind the Consortium for Humanitarian Intervention (International Psychology Bulletin, June 2015),” Ayoko said.

He added that Adeniji studied Economics at Pembroke College, Cambridge University, where he earned BA and MA degrees in 1986 and 1990, respectively. In 2002 he served as a member of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission Committee on Corporate Governance that drafted a muscular corporate governance code for listed companies.

