The new Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, resumed on Monday at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian Finance and Foreign Affairs minister, is the first woman and first African to head the global trade body.

See images of her arrival at the WTO headquarters.

