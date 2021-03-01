FCT Police Nab 40 Suspected Car Snatchers, Drug Peddlers

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The FCT Police Command said weekend it arrested 40 suspects for car snatching, drug peddling and armed robbery along Abaji, Gwarinpa, Asokoro, Jabi-Dakibiyu and Mabushi axis.

A statement by the command said the suspects were arrested during coordinated raids and patrols between February 18 and 24,2021.

The suspects are: Tijani Zariwa, 25; Shamsudeen Abdullahi, 20; Muktari Mohammed, 48; Yahaya Abdullahi, 20; Abbas Mohammed, 24; and Suleiman Audu 19.

Others are Abubakar Baba, 34; Hudu Garba, 24; Sadiq Isa, 20; Yusuf Ali, 18; Abu Momoh Samuel; Simon Ndagi, 34; and Nwanse Precious, 22; a female amongst others.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects are: one white Toyota Hilux, one ash-colour Toyota Corolla, one locally fabricated rifle, 21 unexpended cartridges and one fabricated marking gun.

The suspects arrested for car snatching are Olamide Atanda, 29; Osas Raphel, 32; They were arrested for snatching a vehicle after attacking and trampling their victim along Lugbe axis. The vehicle was recovered by eagle-eyed police operatives on stop and search operations along Abaji axis.

Exhibit recovered include one silver-colour Toyota Corolla.

The statement signed by Spokesman of the command, ASP Mariam Yusuf said all the suspects have been arraigned in court except the car snatching syndicate, who would be arraigned upon conclusion of investigation.

“We enjoin residents to remain calm, law-abiding and comply with all COVID-19 regulations. Meanwhile the command wishes to reiterate its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT”, it said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

