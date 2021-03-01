Brazilian Everton Resigns from Vandrezzer FC Job

Nigeria’s National League side, Vandrezzer FC have parted ways with their Brazilian Head Coach, Rafael Everton.

A statement on the club website on Sunday morning, announced the exit of the Brazilian who has handled FC IfeanyiUbah and Heartland in the NPFL previously.

“Everton who entered a new contract with VFC prior to the commencement of the 2020/2021 season has resigned via a letter dated February 27, 2021 received by email today (Sunday).

Jose Israel De Lira and a player, Alberico Da Silva have also done same via the same medium,” the club said in the statement.

Although no reason was given for the sudden departure of the Brazilian, the club said Assistant Coach Madaki Alfred who led the Lions in their league match victory against Nilayo FC and most recently, a draw against Nnewi United, would continue in acting capacity.

“Acting head coach of our first team, (Madaki Alfred) will be assisted by ex-international player Patrick Udoh, who is also one of our coaches.

We wish Everton, Jose Isreal and Alberico well in their future endeavors,” concludes the club statement.

