Africa Prudential Plc Appoints Zubaida Rasheed Director

Goddy Egene

Africa Prudential Plc has appointed Mrs. Zubaida Mahey Rasheed as an independent non – executive director. According to the company, the appointment is meant to consolidate on its digital transformation drive from its core registrar business to providing digital solutions and technology services. She worked with NITEL Plc for 23 years, rising to the position of executive director. She gained significant experience in corporate strategic management of human and material resources, for organisational success.

