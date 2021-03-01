3.92m COVID-19 Vaccine Doses from India Arrive Nigeria Tuesday

By Michael Olugbode

India has said that it will bring 3.92 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Nigeria Tuesday, March 2.

In a message to THISDAY, the First Secretary (Political & Information), Indian High Commission on Monday, said the doses are expected to land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The message read in part: “We are delighted to inform you that 3.92 million Covishield vaccine doses from Serum Institute of India (SII) will reach Abuja on 2 March 2021, the shipment will be landing at 11.10 am in Abuja by Ethiopian Airlines (cargo).”

The message added that on arrival, custody of the vaccine doses would be collected and the distribution coordinated by concerned Nigerian authorities.

It said: “India has supplied 36.369 million doses of Made-in-India vaccine to 36 countries.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

