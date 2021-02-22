Tinubu is the Best Man to Succeed Buhari, Says Adeyeye

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has been described as the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2023.

The former Minister of State for Works and Chairman of South West Agenda 23 (SWAGA 23), Senator Dayo Adeyeye, stated this yesterday when the group paid a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi.

The group paid similar visit to the Asoludero Court, Sagamu residence of the former governor of Ogun State, Mr. Gbenga Daniel.

Adeyeye, who said the political support group was in the Akarigbo’s palace to seek his royal blessing towards the official inauguration of the group in Ogun State, noted that Tinubu remained the best shot from the south for presidency come 2023.

According to him, if the ruling APC would follow agreement and zone presidency to the south in 2023, the APC national leader should be put forward and supported by the South-east and South-south.

“Tinubu is a good product that doesn’t need any advertisement and he has contributed greatly to the growth and development of the nation. He is consummate democrat and progressive.

“We have three geo-political zones in the South, and all of them have the right to contest for the presidency. South West is interested to contest for the presidency in 2023. The person who can help us win this ticket is Bola Tinubu.

“He has done a lot for Nigerians irrespective of religion and tribe. He has built bridges across the country.

“We gathered together to start campaigning for him. If we can hold our house together, we will have the presidency back in the South-west, Adeyeye stated.

He said the group which had earlier been inaugurated in Oyo and Osun states, will be launched in Ogun on Tuesday, adding that “SWAGA 23 will also be inaugurated in Kogi and Akwa Ibom states soon”.

Responding, Oba Ajayi offered prayers for the success of Tinubu’s presidential aspiration in 2023.

