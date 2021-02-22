Niger Meets Parents of Slain Kagara Student

By Laleye Dipo

As the wait for the release of the abducted 27 students of Government Science College, Kagara continues, the Niger State Government has met with the parents of the student slain by the bandits during the invasion of the school.

Benjamin B Habila was shot dead last Wednesday while trying to escape from the bandits that stormed their hostel.

The government delegation was led by the Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, and her counterpart in the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Mr Sunday Emmanuel, the Director General, Religious Affairs, Mallam Umar Farouk, as well as some school principals.

A statement on the visit from the ministry revealed that the Education Commissioner met the father of the deceased student, Mr Ayuba Danasabe Bawa, at his residence in Kagara.

According to the statement, Hajia Salihu described the deceased student as “a hero” and asked the father to take his demise as an act of God.

She assured her host that government was doing everything possible to ensure that the other abducted students “are rescued safely and returned to their parents as soon as possible”.

Responding, the father of the deceased student, Bawa, reportedly expressed gratitude to the government for the visit and the “gift given to him”.

Bawa was quoted as saying that the death of his son will not deter him from sending his other children to school.

Prayers were later offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased student.

Meanwhile, talks that could lead to the release of the other abducted staff and students continued throughout Sunday but there has been no breakthrough.

