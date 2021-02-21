(Updated) Video: Military Jet Crashes at Abuja Airport, Six Feared Killed

By Chinedu Eze

A Nigerian Air Force NAF201 jet, a B350 aircraft, which departed Abuja at 1033UTC with six persons on board, including two crew, has crashed at the Abuja Airport.

All six persons on board are reported dead.

The aircraft was said to have reported engine failure at 1039 and crashed landed on the final approach path of Abuja Runway 22 at time 1048UTC.

Fire services are already at the scene of the accident.

Watch Video Here

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) confirmed the report and said the fire services were already at the scene of the accident. .

Reacting to the crash, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika said in a tweet said Nigerians should remain calm and wait for the outcome of investigation by the military.

“A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any,” he said.

Details shortly…

