Gbenga Daniel Becomes Latest Bride in Ogun?

This year has begun on a fine note for Otunba Gbenga Daniel (OGD), former Governor of Ogun State. Considering the kind of reception he received after signing on to the All Progressives Congress (APC), OGD is undoubtedly overjoyed and more than satisfied with his decision.

Amidst the many renowned political figures’ many defections to APC, that of former Governor Gbenga Daniel is likely the most eye-catching. To call his admission into the party a ‘warm welcome’ is to reduce it to its bony bottom somehow — it was a blast of a reception as five incumbent Governors rallied to his residence in Asoludero, Sagamu, Ogun State.

Naturally, all five Governors are stalwart members of the APC: Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu; Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; and Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello. In addition to the visiting Governors, OGD got himself the official party token, a broom.

While it is true that every new addition to the APC is something to shout about, figures like OGD are the true dragons party leaders are more than happy to cosy up to. Why else would OGD be promised an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari in the form of a formal introduction?

The former governor’s decision to join the APC is his first major political move since he removed himself from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) two years ago. At the time, OGD’s expressed his determination to keep politics at some distance. Thus, his recent defection to the APC speaks volumes—although the exact transmission is still up to debate.

Overall, the 2023 Presidential election is just around the corner, which means that folks are running helter-skelter to grab potent and potential people of influence from the benches or away from the opposition. OGD’s quick march to the leading political party is, therefore timely, and might explain why he has become a rockstar all of a sudden.

