Evangelist Asks FG, States to Find Solution to Attacks by Herdsmen

By Tobi Soniyi

An Anambra based Evangelist, Florence Amaka of the Apostolic Ministry Evangelical has called on the federal government to work with states to find a lasting solution to the criminal activities of herdsmen.

Narrating her ordeal after herdsmen came to her farm and destroyed all the crops there and later came to her church alleging that one of their cows was killed which she said was not true and consequently destroyed equipment in the church, she accused government of failing to protect the people.

She also said that even though some of the suspects were arrested by the police after the incident was reported, they were later released without charges.

She also called on state governors to work with traditional rulers and set up vigilante groups to protect the people.

She said the security situation had become very worrisome.

He expressed concerns that government and security agencies did not have an idea and clue to tackle the problem as they remained helpless watching as innocent people are killed even after their families had paid ransom.

In the past one month, numerous incidents of kidnapping for ransom had taken place.

Among them was Prince Denis Abuda, a US-based Nigerian, who was kidnapped in Edo state but was found found dead, five days after his abduction. He was killed even though ransom was paid

Around the same period, the wife of the late Kogi State Peoples Democratic Party Deputy Chairman, Mrs Kola Ojo who was kidnapped along Lokoja- Okene highway but was released after her family paid N3m ransom. She spent one week in a kidnappers den.

A farmer, Mr Dayo Ibiye was also killed in his farm at Ajowa Akoko in the Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He was killed following an altercation with herdsmen after the herders grazed on his farm in the area.

