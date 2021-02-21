Bandits Kidnap 91-Year-Old Monarch in Katsina, Kill 3 in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna and Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped the 91-year-old Village Head of Kunduru, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed, in Kankia Local Government Area, Katsina State.

Likewise, bandits, who were reportedly aided by some youths, attacked communities in Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, an attack that led to the death of three persons.

Residents of the communities, where the incidents took place, separately spoke with THISDAY, confirming deadly onslaught on their communities.

On Friday night, the suspected bandits, in a commando style, stormed the residence of the monarch in Kunduru after most of the residents had gone to bed, whisking him away to adjoining forests in the village.

A source in the village told THISDAY that the victim “is the father of Kashimu Ibrahim, one of the permanent secretaries serving with the Katsina State Government.

One of the monarch’s sons confirmed the incident to journalists in Katsina on Saturday on the condition of anonymity, saying the hoodlums attacked the village riding on motorcycles.

He said the bandits came on Friday at about 10:47pm when most residents of the village were sleeping and moved straight to the monarch’s residence and abducted the monarch using motorcycles.

According to him, our father is sick for sometimes now, but I wondered why they kidnapped him. As we speak, his abductors are yet to contact the family.

However, the State Police Command was yet to respond to THISDAY inquiry as of Saturday night.

In Kajuru LGA, Kaduna State, one person suspected to have collaborated with the bandits was said to have been lynched to death by an angry mob yesterday.

Kaduna State’s Commissioner for Internal Security & Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan confirmed the killings in a statement yesterday, saying the police “are investigating the possible collusion of some youths and the bandits in the communities.”

Aruwan said the attacks started in Ungwan Sha’awa, where the bandits killed one Ubangida Dogo in his home, while his son, Jude was injured.

The commissioner said further that the hoodlums also attacked Ungwan Galadima in the same locality and killed one Bulus Gwamna. He added that another attack by the bandits in Ungwan Gamu claimed the life of one Daniel Danlami.

The statement said: “Security agencies are investigating alleged collaboration with bandits by some locals, during recent disturbing attacks in Kajuru Local Government Area.

“The sequence of reported attacks began in Ungwan Sha’awa in Kajuru local government area, where armed bandits killed one Ubangida Dogo in his home. According to the report, his son, Jude Ubangida was injured by the bandits and is receiving treatment in hospital.

“As the bandits withdrew from the village, they also attacked Ungwan Galadima in the same locality and killed one Bulus Gwamna. In Ungwan Gamu along the same trail, one Daniel Danlami was similarly killed by the marauding bandits.”

Aruwan said preliminary investigations thereafter suggested that the bandits conducted these attacks with the aid of some local youths.

He said: “As security agencies probed this further, one such suspect known simply as “Doctor”, from Kujeni village, was swiftly attacked and killed by youths of Maro in revenge.

“Just before his death, he confessed his involvement in the attack, and named a certain Fidelis Ali, also from Maro, as another accomplice of the bandits. Ali has since been arrested and taken into custody by the police”.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the reports of the killings, and sent his sincere condolences to the families of the slain while praying for the repose of their souls.”

The statement added that the governor also expressed deep concern over the alleged involvement of local youths, and more so the lynching of one of the suspects.

Aruwan said, El-Rufai appealed to citizens to allow investigations to proceed and not usurp the process, “reminding them that jungle justice is a grievous form of self-help and remains a crime.”

He said security agencies had been directed to identify the perpetrators of the lynching for prosecution.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

