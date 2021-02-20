TB Joshua Deserves Honour at Home, Says Ondo Group

By Kayode Fasua

Sunshine Liberation Movement (SLM), an Ondo State socio-cultural group, yesterday called on the state’s government to give the Founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua, recognition at home, by naming a monument after him.

The group made the plea in a communique issued in Abeokuta, after the inauguration of the Ogun State satelllite arm of the SLM, designed for Ondo indigenes in the state.

In the communique signed by its National President, Elder Dipo Ajidahun, and interim secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Adewole, the SLM stressed that it was high time the Nigerian system vacated the low road that gives credence to the saying that ‘a prophet has no honour at home’.”

“In what ways have great men of God like Graham Douglas, Kenneth Hagin, Apostle Ayo Babalola and others affected humanity for good, that our own T.B Joshua has not done?” the group observed.

It, however, listed the contributions of T.B Joshua to the Nigerian society in general, to include spiritual liberation of those in bondage; prophetic utterances to guide mankind, and innumerable charity works, as well as alm giving.

“Even here in Ondo State, when four communities in the Akoko area were cut off from electricity supply, owing to the activities of vandals, it was T.B. Joshua that paid N20 million to ensure that electricity return to those communities,” the group informed.

The group also wondered why the cleric continued to receive national honours in countries across various world continents, without any recognition from the government of his home state.

“Apart from the administration of President Umaru Yar’Adua that gave T.B Joshua a deserving national honour, nothing close to that has been done by the government of Ondo State, from where he hails,” it further lamented.

The SLM noted that Ondo State stood to benefit a lot in naming a monument after Joshua, as such would attract foreign investment to the state.

Meanwhile, the group has also in its communique, drawn the attention of the federal government to the dilapidated condition of federal roads that course through Ondo State, calling for their repairs.

It also commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, for his proactive steps in curtailing the activities of kidnappers and other criminals that had stalked the state’s forests and public highways.

