Porsche Transfers Pure Racing Technology into new 911 GT3

by Bennett Oghifo

The seventh edition of the high-performance Porsche 911 GT3 was developed in close collaboration with Porsche Motorsport. A statement by the automaker said it transfers pure racing technology into a production model: the double wishbone front axle layout and sophisticated aerodynamics with a swan neck rear wing and a striking diffuser originate from the successful GT race car 911 RSR.

Tried and tested in endurance racing, the 510 PS (375 kW) four-litre six-cylinder boxer engine is based on the drivetrain of the 911 GT3 R. The acoustically impressive, high-revving engine is also used in the new 911 GT3 Cup. The result is a state-of-the-art sports car, perfect for the track and suitable for everyday use.

Featuring Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), it is even faster than the previous 911 GT3 RS with a top speed of 318 km/h and accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. Porsche also offers the new model with a six-speed manual transmission. The aerodynamics benefit from the brand’s vast motorsport experience and generate significantly more downforce without noticeably affecting the drag coefficient. In the Performance drive mode, the manually set wing and diffuser elements increase the aerodynamic pressure for high cornering speeds. During final testing, the new 911 GT3 lapped the Nuerburgring-Nordschleife, traditionally the ultimate proving ground for all sports cars developed by Porsche, over 17 seconds quicker than its predecessor. Development driver Lars Kern took just 6:59.927 minutes for a full 20.8-kilometre lap. The shorter 20.6-kilometre track was completed by the 911 GT3 in 6:55.2 minutes.

Despite a wider body, larger wheels and additional technical features, the weight of the new GT3 is on a par with its predecessor. When equipped with a manual gearbox, the model weighs 1,418 kilograms, while the PDK version comes in at 1,435 kilograms. Lightweight components included are the front bonnet made of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP), lightweight glass windows, light-alloy wheels and a sports exhaust system which reduces the weight by no less than ten kilograms. The combined consumption of the 911 GT3 with PDK transmission is 12.4 litres/100 km.

Its racing genes are expressed in every detail of the new 911 GT3. The cockpit features a new track screen. It can reduce the digital displays to the left and right of the rev counter to essential information needed for track driving, such as tyre and oil pressure, fuel level and water temperature. It also includes a visual shift assistant with coloured bars to the left and right of the rev counter and a shift light derived from Motorsport.

To meet the growing demand for individualization options, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur offers a wide range of customized equipment for the new 911 GT3.

Highlights include a lightweight roof made of exposed carbon fibre, exterior mirror tops made of carbon, darkened LED matrix main headlights and matching Exclusive design rear lights. Guards Red or Shark Blue painted wheel rims enhance the black alloy wheels.

As exclusive as the 911 GT3 itself is the individual chronograph that Porsche Design offers exclusively to customers of the high-performance sports car. Its housing reflects its Motorsport genes and just like the connecting rods of the GT3 engine, it consists of robust, lightweight titanium. The timepiece is powered by an individual winding rotor reminiscent of the wheels of the 911 GT3. The coloured ring of the dial can be customised in the exterior paint of the owner’s car.

Customers can order the new 911 GT3 as of 31st of March 2021. From that date, information on the basic retail price, model specifications and local availability can be obtained at the nearest Porsche Centre.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

