Ebreneyin Re-elected as Captain of Ibori Golf, Promises More Innovations

Alfred Ebreneyin has been re-elected as Captain of Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC) Asaba, Delta State, for the second term.

Ebreneyin was re-elected to pilot the affairs of the club for another one year tenure having done wonderfully well in the year 2020 season characterised by the Coronavirus pandemic that disrupted all sporting activities globally.

Also re-elected to serve in the 2021 new administrative year were some of his former executive members. They were Jimmy Odogwu (Vice Captain); Chuks Nwani (House officer); Gibson Lee (Course Officer), and Tam Brisbie (Handicap Secretary).

However, former Lady Vice Captain, Mrs. Hetty Egbai emerged as the Captain of the Ladies Division while Queen Mowah is to serve as Lady Vice-Captain. Also, Henry Onianwa was elected as Competition Secretary for the club.

The elated Ebreneyin in a chat with sports writers after being sworn-in thanked the club management for the confidence reposed in him and other executive members, promising that they would not disappoint them in the process of administering the club again.

While revealing his plans for the club, he said: “Plans for the club is to consolidate on the gains so far and put in place structures to ensure the sustainable development of the club.

“Some of the key projects this administration will embark upon include branding opportunities for strategic partners, Pro.- Am golf tournament and the developmental program for young aspiring golfers.

“The legacy I want to leave behind is to have a viable club with structures to ensure its sustainability.”

