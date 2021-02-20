Arteta Rates Man City Best Team in Europe

Ahead of Manchester City’s visit to the Emirate tomorrow, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes the Premier League leaders are the best team in Europe.

City took their lead to 10 points with a midweek win over Everton, face Spurs in the Carabao Cup final and remain in FA Cup and Champions League contention.

Arteta’s team host City on Sunday and the Spaniard described the task as a “big but very exciting challenge”.

“The football they are playing and consistency of results, take all that in and it makes them the best team.”

City have lost only twice in their opening 24 matches during the current campaign – to Leicester in September and Tottenham in November. Pep Guardiola’s team have conceded only 15 goals and Arteta said: “They have weaknesses like every team but at the moment teams have struggled a lot to find any of that because I think first of all defensively they have been really, really strong.

“I think they are the best team in Europe at the moment.”

