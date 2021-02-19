Presidency Renews Hope of Nigerian Youths with Appointment of New EFCC Team

Michael Ubani

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, broke the Jinx of 18-years tradition of appointing non – policemen as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), with his recommendation of Abdulrasheed Bawa, as the head of the anti-graft agency.

Besides, Bawa, will be the first EFCC cadet to head the commission.

His appointment will no doubt reposition and redefine the anti-graft agency, as a frontline anti corruption crusader in our beloved country. Having grown with the commission till date and having gone through the rudiments/training needed for such a challenging job, it is expected that he should know what the commission stands for and understands what success means for the Anti Graft Agency.

It is worthy to note that for the very first time in the history of appointments in the country, since the administration of the President and Commander- in- Chief , Muhammadu Buhari, a nomination of such an exalted position was made, without tribal or religious sentiments. This shows that excellence, indeed, needs no introduction.

The Presidency has proven once again that the long awaited determination to put the country on the right track of fighting corruption has to be improved and sustained.

The appointment of this vibrant young man who was enlisted into the EFCC as a cadet officer, has saddled him the responsibility of not only protecting his career but with a challenge that his accomplishments on his new task will only mean one thing to the World and that will be, that the Nigerian Youth can be an achiever and to prove that the Presidency made the right decision by elevating a career officer within the commission to the exalted position as its chairman.

This will also encourage younger officers within the system to be diligent and committed in the discharge of their duties, with an enthusiasm of reaching the pinnacle of their chosen career. His performance on this new assignment will further give hope to the common man, as well as the Nigerian Youths and leadership of this great nation.

There is no doubt that some people may intend to jeopardize the success of the Commission’s new leadership because of some inconsequential issues, ranging from age and his background as a cadet officer. There may also be a move to use the Media to pull him down and discredit every move he will be embarking on, to reposition the mess he will definitely find within the system. When all these come knocking, the new management should please remember, it was never meant to be an easy task, because there’s nothing that fights back than a corrupt mind.

As you take the lead, remember, ‘ No Guts No Glory” . We can only wish you the very best and put you in our daily prayers to succeed and prove a lot of people wrong and increase the sense of responsibility among youths in governance and positions of authority.

…Ubani, a Youth Advocate wrote in from Infominel10@gmail.com

