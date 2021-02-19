Lekzai Releases First Official Single 

Ogunyomi Olalekan Sunday popularly known as Lekzai has released his first official single “Prayer of a Hustler (POH)” on the stables of Lekzai Records.

The banging POH hit crooner hails from Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government, Ogun State and studied Business Administration at Lagos State University, where he graduated from in 2018.

Lekzai started his music career as a backup artist in church and later became an artist manager, and he manage few artists in the industry before delving into his own career.

According to the artist, he has come to stay and takeover the music industry with his new banging motivational hit, which was produced by Olumix and Mixed & Mastered by Zaddy T.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

