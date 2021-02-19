Buhari: Chad Very Supportive of Nigeria’s Fight against Insurgency

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the Chad Republic for the effective “security back-up” given to Nigeria in the fight against insurgency.

The president, according to a release by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, spoke Friday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving in audience Mr Ahmat Oumar Ahmat, a Special Envoy of President Idriss Deby Itno.

According to him, the need for security collaboration with Nigeria’s neighbours informed why his first trips on assuming office in 2015 were to Nigeria’s immediate neighbours.

He said: “I went round because we needed to work together. The peoples are the same, cultures are similar, so it was important that we also worked together on security.”

The president wished Republic of Chad the best of luck in the forthcoming general election in April.

Speaking earlier, the special envoy said he brought a solidarity message from President Itno on the security situation in Nigeria, as well as encouragement for Nigerian troops, who were working hard to end insurgency in the northern part of the country.

