Another Mobile Policeman Shot Dead, Rifle Carted Away in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Four gunmen yesterday in Uvwie, near Warri in Delta State, killed another mobile policeman and carted away his AK-47 rifle.

The incident, which occurred on ever busy Airport Road in Uvwie Local Government Area, caused pandemonium in the area.

The latest killing occurred barely four days after four policemen attached to ‘Operation Puff Ader’ were killed in Agbor.

Just last Sunday, a mobile police Inspector on escort duty was also mowed down in the premises of a popular Pentecostal church in Ughelli, Ughelli North LGA of the state and his rifle carted away.

Just like the Ughelli incident, the gunmen went away with the AK-47 rifle of the policeman killed yesterday, apparently targeting his gun.

Sources told THISDAY that the deceased policeman was in company of another colleague when the incident happened.

It was learnt that the said colleague fled the scene leaving the slain policeman to his fate.

“They were two policemen standing on the road when the gunmen arrived in a Toyota Camry, pulled besides them and shot the one closed to them. Immediately they shot him, his colleague fled, apparently to save his life.

“The gunmen took the deceased AK-47 rifle and sped off. It was like a movie. The incident didn’t take up to three minutes,” an eyewitness said.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the killing, but couldn’t give details on the incident.

