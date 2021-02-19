Adeboye Celebrates 40th Ordination Anniversary

…Dedicates Kidney Dialysis Centre

Mary Nnah

As part of activities to celebrate the 40th year ordination of Pastor E.A. Adeboye as the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), the church through its Christian Social Responsibility arm, His Love Foundation (HLF) recently, dedicated a Kidney Dialysis Center at the Pastor Enoch And Folu Adeboye Intensive Care Unit at The Health Centre, RCCG Camp, Mowe, Ogun State.

The Dialysis Center which was built and equipped to bring critical healthcare solution closer to the people for the benefit of humanity in general and the host community in particular, is also driven by the mantra of RCCG to touch people’s lives, with emphasis on improving standards of living by providing good education and health through infrastructural development.

The event had in attendance representative of Ogun State Governor, Special Assistant to the Governor on Health, Dr Tayo Lawal; Senior Special Assistant on Health, Dr. Ololade Kehinde; Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to Ogun State Governor, Pastor Remmy Hassan; Abeokuta North Local Government Chairmanship Aspirant and Media Consultants to HLF, Hon. Lanre Oyegbola Sodipo; The Continental Overseer Africa 1 and National Overseer Nigeria of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Joseph Obayemi; Intercontinental Overseer on Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) Pastor Idowu Iluyomade and other senior pastors in the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Adeboye became the G.O of the RCCG ministry on January 21, 1981, and still holds the position till present.

Pastor Adeboye who was represented by Pastor Joseph Obayemi, Continental Overseer Africa 1 and National Overseer Nigeria, said he has a lot to be grateful for after so many years of leading this ministry.

He stressed the importance of the church’s Christian Social Responsibility arm as being what the lord Jesus Christ demands of the church, adding that the church will not relent on its efforts to impact lives positively by providing spiritual and physical support to everyone irrespective of where they are from in Nigeria.

He believes that the availability of a Kidney Dialysis centre within the location will prevent unnecessary deaths arising from inadequate medical infrastructure around the area and to the glory of God, many lives will be saved and added to God’s kingdom.

He re-emphasised the need for everyone to be closer to their creator as the surest way to live a happy life.

Pastor Adeboye further thanked His Love Foundation team lead by Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Special Assistant to the G.O on CSR, for making the dream a reality.

Pastor Idowu Iluyomade while responding said ,“The RCCG through its CSR arm has been very concerned about the loss of lives due to inadequate healthcare facilities in the country which makes Nigerians spend over 3billion dollars annually on health-tourism seeking state of the art health facilities in countries like India and the UAE.

“His Love Foundation, a charity arm of the Church, has been supporting healthcare delivery in the country from inception through interventions that guarantees quality health care through provisions of diagnostics centres, laboratories, pharmaceuticals, kidney dialysis and ambulance services.“

