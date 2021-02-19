ACI Confers Award to Abuja Airport

The Airports Council International (ACI) has conferred the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja with the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award.

A letter from the office of the Director-General of ACI, dated February 15, 2021, directed to the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, said that the airport was bestowed with the award based on the recommendations by users of the facilities in Abuja, especially the passengers.

“During this most difficult and challenging of years, your customers have spoken and recognised the successful efforts of your team in providing a superior customer experience under trying circumstances.”

ACI also said Amadeus, the global travel technology company, which it recently renewed its partnership with would deliver the ASQ Awards to the agency.

It said Amadeus supports airports in improving travel experiences for passengers all over the world and its continuing strategic partnership came at a time when it had never been more important for airports to listen to the voice of customers.

