Buhari Meets Bello over Niger School Kidnap Incident

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari last night met behind closed-doors with the Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja over the kidnap of 42 students and teachers of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state.

Speaking after the meeting, Bello expressed his support for the call by the Nigerian Senate for the declaration of a state of emergency on security in the country, pointing out that all parts of the country are currently in security crisis.

While thanking Buhari for swiftly ordering actions on the Kagara school kidnap, the governor said he had requested for more security personnel and equipment to fast-track results.

His words: “At the moment, if you look at what is happening, we are having security challenges in almost all parts of the country; so, yes, there’s a need to install some form of emergency on security matters across board. So, yes, I think the Senate acted in good faith. Something definitely needs to be done.

“To be honest, I’m very convinced by what Mr. President told me and I feel I’ve seen the presence of the military in Kagara. I was there earlier today, and I also requested for some additional personnel and equipment, which I believe will be granted any moment from now.

“Right now, our immediate priority is to get the kidnapped victims released; after that I think we must have a long lasting solution to the farmers/herders conflicts”.

Speaking on his reason for visiting the President, he said “I came in this evening to thank Mr. President for his quick response to the plight of Niger State residents, following two serious kidnap incidences. At the same time, we rubbed minds on what we think should be done so that we find an everlasting solution to the situation and Mr. President has confirmed to me that this matter will be given proper attention and we’ll continue engaging the service chiefs and the federal government so that we can guide and advise them on what we think should be done. So, I think it was a wonderful meeting.”

