Nigeria Records 1,368 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Nigeria recorded 1,368 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The country also recorded 16 deaths arising from the pandemic on the same day.

According to the figures posted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its website midnight Tuesday, 1,368 new confirmed cases and 16 deaths were recorded in Nigeria in one day.

It said that so far, 148,296 cases have been confirmed, while 124,483 cases have been discharged and 1,777 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

From the figures, Anambra emerged a high-risk state with a total single day confirmed cases of 344 ahead of FCT, Benue and Rivers States.

The 1,368 new cases were reported from 28 states — Anambra (344), Oyo (172), FCT (148), Benue (107), Rivers (95), Ogun (59), Ondo (56), Ebonyi (53), Kaduna (52), Plateau (46), Kwara (36), Enugu (30), Akwa Ibom (26), Osun (22), Edo (20), Abia (17), Kano (16), Borno (15), Cross River (10), Delta (8) Gombe (8), Imo (7), Ekiti (5), Sokoto (4), Jigawa (3), Bayelsa (3), Nasarawa (3), and Zamfara (3).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

