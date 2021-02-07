When Abuja Real Estate Top Player, Andy Elerewe, Buried Mom

In life, one of her oft-repeated prayers was to be survived by children who would give her a befitting burial whenever she breathed her last.

Therefore, it was not surprising that when Emilola Elerewe passed on at 61, her children, including the famous property developer and boss of AIBEN Investment, Abuja, Andy Elerewe unanimously resolved to give her a befitting burial.

During the burial ceremonies, which commenced on January 29, 2021, with a service of songs and wake at River Valley Estate, Lagos, her husband, elder Timothy Elerewe, and her children invited friends and loved ones from across the country, while they played their last respects to the matriarch of the family.

At the lying-in-state, it was an emotional moment, held on January 30, 2021, before her remains were interred at the Omega Funeral Homes, Ojudu, Ikeja, Lagos.

However, the ceremonies ended with a thanksgiving service on January 31, 2021, at Merciful Global Prayer Ministry, Lagos.

