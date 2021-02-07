SHEHU SANI – PLEASE DON’T ‘KILL’ ME

This afro-carrying ex-senator will soon kill me with laughter. The man say no tribe dey fight for Comptroller General of Fire Brigade. Kai, this is a classic and na true. Everybody is interested in Customs, Immigration, NNPC, NPA and the rest.

Those ones are the premiership of appointments but we have never heard of any struggle for Fire Brigade. Please let them even sha give us in Akwa Ibom, we will manage that one.

We no dey even get any consideration in that kind thing. Please Chief Buhari, the next opportunity for that appointment if it falls within your tenure, kindly consider us. We won’t mind. Thank you.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

