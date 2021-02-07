Business Man, Music Label Boss Lucky Igbokwe Acquires

Leading Premium Streaming Service KeduTV LLC

KeduTV LLC is the latest leading premium streaming service offering Digital Media Smart Devices, LiveTV, Video-on-Demand for Afrobeat Music, Lifestyle and Entertainment TV worldwide.

“Kedu” means, “Hello” or in some cases “How are you?” in the Igbo language of the eastern part of Nigeria.

The KeduTV Channel and Kbox are currently owned and operated by KeduTV LLC and is the only service that give viewers instant access to current movies, music and shows from every Africa country. It has also acquired the rights to air major African entertainment award shows.

Lucky M. Igbokwe (aka Don Lulu)acquired the streaming service for $1.1Mand branded it to one of No. 1 Afro TV station in the United States of America, it is fast growing in other parts of the world and on a par with other streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Max.

The businessman, philanthropist and music label boss who is not new to entertainment sector, has harnessed, grown and exported many talents from Nigeria to the United States of America.

As a KeduTV Channel subscriber, you’ll be able to stream your favourite content from the comfort of your very own couch to the confines of public transportation using any one of the supported devices; Samsung Smart TVs, KBox, LG Smart TVs, Roku Player, iOS and Android Applications. These devices feature the KeduTV Channel streaming platform that is easily downloadable.

The KBox is a KeduTV LLC supported product that can be used on any analog TV enabling it as a Smart Streaming Television. This device allows customers to download other streaming applications like KeduTV Channel, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO, Iroko TV, Channels News, YouTube, and Android Based-Games currently available in Nigeria and the United States.

With a company slogan of “We are Bridging Borders”, the aim is to bring boarders together by entertaining and educating the world about Africa’s lifestyle using technology.

Experience Africa’s rich culture, unique infrastructure rapidly growing development to the world. The movie industries of African will take center stage and be put on the same pedestal as Hollywood.

Don Lulu is a man of many parts, having shown his prowess and competence in entertainment, real estate, philanthropy and rural development, he has no doubt exhibited the Nigerian and indeed Africanspirit of resilience. He has no doubt proven that doggedness, persistence, consistency and hard work pays in Nigeria’s un-conducive and tough business environment.

Don Lulu is the Chief Executive Officer of 2Flame Entertainment, Lucion Towers Construction company, the Don Lulu Foundation and Green Peace Nigeria.

As a foremost definitive voice in the entertainment industry, through his entertainment company signed some of Nigeria’s fast-rising and top artistes, including Morachi, Medley and Yeka (winner of Season 1 of Nigerian Idol) to its recording label.

He has also organized widely acclaimed concerts that featured popular superstars in the entertainment industry, which in many ways injected life into the tourism and cultural landscape of the state.

As a stakeholder in the affairs of his state and Nigeria, he has used his influence to galvanize the youths and advance the issues affecting them.

The Abia Alive Youth Empowerment Concert in collaboration with the state government remains epochal with many youths gifted with cars and other empowering tools to advance their skills and businesses.

In a bid to address the plight of the downtrodden in the society, Don Lulu through his foundation unveiled a multi million Naira revolving interest free loan for traders, artisans, small and medium scale business owners, to improve their business

Aside building different apartments for some indigenes of Umuawa Alaocha community in Umuahia, Abia state, he has helped built classroom blocks in his community primary school, provided a heavy duty KVA electricity power transformer, as well as initiating several poverty alleviation programs to address the plight of widows and indigent families.

His Lucion Towers Construction Company has also created job opportunities for many Nigerians whilst providing quality and affordable services to its numerous clients.

