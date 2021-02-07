Before Sunday Igboho Goes Rogue

The self-styled warrior and activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho, who is championing the Yoruba cause and stealthily taking laws into his hands gave a pinch of the monster he could become soon if not cultured and whipped in line, last week.

Angry that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, did not ‘beat up’ President Muhammadu Buhari or ‘take him to the cleaners’, when the king visited the latter over the marauding Fulani herdsmen, called the monarch all sorts of unprintable names as well as other notable Yoruba elders.

Although he later apologised and his apology accepted by the Oba, his vituperation exposed how impulsive he could be – both in actions and utterances. And that’s dangerous from someone leading a sensitive ethnic agenda. His thoughtlessness, compounded by lack of education and poor exposure, is a time bomb.

For anyone, who has listened, albeit objectively, to the account of the exiled Seriki Fulani of Igangan, Alhaji Abdulkadri Saliu – a man who speaks a near-flawless Yoruba – it’s hard to make sense of Igboho’s action against the old man, even though the Fulani menace has clearly overflown the threshold of extreme tolerance by all measures! While Igboho’s freedom fight might be presently popular, because of the seeming absence of leadership – overall – it cannot pass a veritable option addressing the matter, because it bears even worse consequences. Therefore, before he goes rogue on account of fighting the cause of his people and putting everyone in this foreseeable danger, he should be cautioned and curtailed, while the government must stoutly step in to deliver leadership.

