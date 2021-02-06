WTO: Buhari Lauds US’ Endorsement of Okonjo-Iweala, Says Nigeria Will Work Closely With Biden Administration

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the readiness of Nigeria to collaborate with the United States of America with its acceptance of Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the sole candidate for the office of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The President, in a release on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said, “today, we see that the United States stands with Nigeria and Africa with the acceptance of our widely respected citizen, Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO.

“We look forward to working very closely with the new U.S administration on this and all issues of common interests, especially in such areas as accelerated economic growth, fight against terrorism and deepening progress on development issues”.

The President welcomed the pronouncement of the Office of the United States Trade Representative, signifying withdrawal of the country’s objection to the emergence of Okonjo-Iweala as Director General of World Trade Organization, WTO.

He went further: “We certainly welcome the decision of the new U.S administration to remove the last obstacle in the path of Dr. Okonjo-Iweala to becoming the first female and the first person of African descent to lead the organization. “Nigeria and the entire African continent are happy about this new U.S position, which signifies a shift and an important turnaround in the relations between our continent and the United States under the Biden administration.”