Onuesoke Advises Northern Govs to Emulate Ganduje on Abolition of Cattle Movement

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Former Governorship aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has advised Northern governors to follow the foot step of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje by urging cattle herders to restrict the movement of their cattle from the Northern part of the country to the South.

He stated that Ganduje’s call for a ban of herders’ movement across the country was the best solution to the incessant farmers and herders crisis

Recall that Ganduje, while addressing journalists after the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State recently called for the enactment of law banning the movement of cattle from the North to the South as the only way to resolve the conflict between herdsmen and farmers.

Reacting to Ganduje’s call in a statement yesterday, Onuesoke who described it as a welcome development, urged other Northern governors to emulate him, stressing that if government can integrate the herders within their territory, instead of moving round the country, conflicts would definitely disappear and there will be peace in the country to a large extent.

“This time around, Ganduje came-up with a very reasonable idea that could bring about a drastic and effective solution to insecurity in the country. To be frank, Jihadists were actually camouflaging as herdsmen all over the country. Cattle roaming the streets, forest and farms always cause troubles,” he stated.

He, however, observed that the Governor calling for the ban of the movement of cattle across the country is not enough, advising that he should direct or confer with his representatives at the National Assembly to initiate the law banning the movement of cattle.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

