Kelly, Akpieye Win 3rd Orodje of Okpe Golf

Kelly Eyewy-Luckh was at his best at the 3rd Orodje of Okpe Golf Tournament held at Sapele Athletic Club 1913 (SAC), Delta State, as he emerged overall best golfer at the event.

Kelly lifted the trophy at the expense of over a hundred golfers that teed-off in both category having played a net score of 68 while Ajani and Joseph Aigbe placed second and third with 70 and 72 net score respectively. Sylvanus won best gross with 74 gross.

The tournament was sponsored by Seplat Petroleum Development Company, and was hosted by management of the Golf Section, Sapele Athletic Club in commemoration of the 14th coronation anniversary of Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Orhue 1 Major General Felix Mujaperuo (rtd), who is a prolific golfer, and Grand Patron of the older club in Nigeria.

Similarly, Lucky Akpieye was far better in the ladies category with an amazing 61 net score ahead of other contenders to win the race, just as Ehis Igbinadolor settled for second place with 69 net, having beaten Deborah Emifoniye on count back.

The veteran categories were not left out when Captain OC Omare with 71 net beat Eric Esiri by 2 net difference to win the vet men. Liz Ogbetuo netted 78 to win the ladies cadre. While Amos Edoriagba won the super vet with 71 net ahead of Chief Faith Gbagi who played four net more.

