Insecurity: Seek Help from US, Israel, CAN Tells Buhari

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Saturday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to seek help from Israel, United States and other countries to help fight insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the country.

The body said the call had become necessary because the country appeared overwhelmed by the security challenges in Nigeria.

The President of CAN, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, who was represented by the Assistant General Secretary of CAN, Apostle Biodun Sanyaolu, stated this in Abuja during the inauguration of a new national chairman of its Youth Wing (YOWICAN), Belusochukwu Enwere.

Sanyaolu said that CAN was seriously worried because of persecution of Christians who were affected by the security challenges in Nigeria.

He said, “It is very obvious that Nigeria needs assistance. I’m not President Muhammadu Buhari, but I’m sure that he will be worried as well. He should be willing to seek help from anywhere because insecurity has reached a worrying point where nobody is safe.

“We need help, let me use the opportunity to tell the President to reach out to Israel, United States and other countries that could be of help to Nigeria, the problem of insecurity is becoming overwhelming.

“The insecurity, banditry, and kidnapping are against the human race. We are seriously worried in CAN because we are affected by the security challenges in Nigeria,” he said.

Sanyaolu said that the leadership of CAN had spoken severally against the security challenges and it appears that it is too overwhelming for the present government.

“We will continue to pray for the government because there is lack of security everywhere, from Adamawa to Lagos, Sokoto to Enugu, the highway is not safe.

“Even when you’re in your house, you’re not safe. We are seriously worried, the onus is on the government to protect the people. And the first assignment of the government is to protect everybody, including the government officials because they too are not safe.

“The governors are not safe, you know what happened in Katsina, the home state of the President. I’m sure the President too will be worried as much as we are,” he said.

