Ernest Asuzu’s Death Has Created Vacuum in Nollywood, Says Artiste

Edo State-born artiste, Uwagboe Gabriel, has mourned the departure of Nollywood actor and entertainment “Big Boy,” Ernest Asuzu, saying he would be missed in the entertainment industry.

He said the passing of the Nollywood top actor had creates a vacuum which has to be filled with someone who has a passion for the job and can deliver as much as Asuzu delivered on his role.

Asuzu, aged 37, was reported dead on Tuesday, January 26.

The top Nollywood actor, who began his acting career in the ’90s and rose to prominence after he starred in the 1997 Nollywood classic, ‘Rituals,’ had suffered stroke since 2015, and didn’t recover from his sickness till he breathed his last.

He was the toast of Nollywood until his career nosedived after he came down with stroke which affected his speech. He was also bedridden for three years.

Before his death, Asuzu said his problem was spiritual and was also planning a return to Nollywood and music after an eight-year hiatus.

He launched a music album, a 7-track album titled, ‘The Truth’ in December 2020.

Uwagboe said it was a big loss to the entertainment industry, and prayed to God to keep the family of the late actor stronger.

