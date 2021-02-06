Tinubu Mourns Akirun of Ikirun

By Kuni Tyessi

Former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed sadness over the transition of Akirun of Ikirun, Oba AbdulRauf Olawale Adedeji 11.

He commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the late monarch and the people of ancient Ikirunland over the transition.

In a condolence message by his Media Office yesterday, Tinubu described Oba Adedeji as visionary and progressive.

He said: “I’m deeply saddened by the sudden transition of Akirun of Ikirun, Oba AbdulRauf Olawale Adedeji 11.

“Akirun is a notable traditional ruler in Osun State. His reign brought significant attention, peace, and development to Ikirun and his people.

“As a royal father, he was visionary and progressive. Oba Adedeji was a partner who believes in our cause.

“I commiserate with his family including the first son who is the state’s Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Hon. Babatunde Olawale, friends and associates of the late monarch and the people of ancient Ikirun town.

“May Allah comfort them at this moment and give them the strength and fortitude to live through this transition.

“I also mourn with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and members of the state Council of Traditional Rulers over the loss of an eminent citizen of the state.

“I pray that Almighty Allah forgive the shortcomings of the late monarch, reward his good deeds and grant him Aljanah Firdaus.”

