Ziroc Residence Assures Customers Maximum Satisfaction

Mary Nnah

Guests at Ziroc Residence, one of Nigeria’s leading hotels, have been assured of a more wholesome experience in 2021 as they continue to make the hotel their choice destination in Lagos. Ziroc Residence, according to its management, has implemented several initiatives to avail guests comfort, safety and the right ambience for business or leisure.

“We are constantly implementing best-in-class solutions to ensure guests receive value for money every time they stay at our hotel,” declared the management, while reviewing the outgone year. One of these initiatives is implementing the health authorities’ recommended protocols to ensure guests are not exposed to COVID-19.

“With studies indicating that transmission of the virus can be halted with high level hygiene, we regularly deep-clean our rooms and every other space with the major objective of reducing to zero, the possibility of spread of the virus in our hotel,” the management stated. This is in addition to regular checks to limit possibility of the spread of the virus on the hotel premises.”

While thanking its clients that have made Ziroc Residence home away from home, the management stated that it has invested in facility upgrades to enrich their experience. “Without our clients, we could not have come this far. We are restating our commitment to continue to make our guests the focus of our operations.”

Ziroc Residence, located in the highbrow Lekki Phase One area of Lagos, has the right ambience and extra security for guests during their visit. “The hotel’s location is perfect, especially for guests on business trips, as we are located close to the headquarters of major corporations in Nigeria,” stated the management.

Guests regularly go online to rate Ziroc Residence highly on hygiene and safety in reviews posted after their stay. The hotel has a restaurant, bar, shared lounge and garden. There is also an indoor swimming pool, in addition to airport transfers and free Wi-Fi throughout the property.

