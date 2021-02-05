Rotary Performs Free Eye Surgeries in Lagos, Ogun

The Rotary District 9110 Committee on Blindness Prevention has embarked on a 3-day “Save Our Sight” mission to Ota, Ogun State and performed free cataract surgeries on 100 residents of Lagos and Ogun states.

According to a statement, the surgeries took place at the Ace Medicare Clinics, Ota, Ogun State from January 14th to 17th, 2021.

The surgeries were sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Eko Atlantic (the Lead Sponsor); Gbagada; Agege and Ota.

It explained that the project which cost over N4 million was geared towards the depicting the need for a Rotary Eye hospital in a community between both states.

According to the Committee Chair, Dr. Basirat Giwa, “As an organisation that is interested in humanitarian services; the District Committee on Blindness Prevention initiated the process of selecting beneficiaries of the project in November 2020.

“After series of medical screenings, those who benefitted were selected and notified that they have been scheduled for the surgery.”

While commending the committee, the District Governor, Bola Oyebade, noted that the theme for the Rotary Year is, ‘Opportunities,’ adding that he was delighted to see the partnering clubs collaborating to restore the sight of 100 persons. As a humanitarian organisation noted for doing good, the beneficiaries will be grateful for the restoration of their sights and our charge to them is to reciprocate good deeds in various ways.

According to him, “The Committee has done a good job by giving in their talent, time and treasure to restore the hope of these Nigerians. They have made the District proud. The ultimate aim of this Mission is to establish a Rotary Eye Clinic that will provide all year-round quality and affordable Ophthalmic Services to the poor and vulnerable.”

Speaking on the behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Folashade Alawode expressed appreciation to the team for helping to restore their sights.

She noted that the process of selecting the beneficiaries was devoid of any favouritism, saying they were well taken care of all throughout the period of being hospitalised.

