Man Jumps from 7th Floor, Dies during EFCC Raid

A man yesterday died after jumping from the 7th floor of 1004 Housing Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The deceased jumped from an apartment at Block D5 during a raid by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday morning.

A combined team of EFCC officials and policemen had stormed the estate in search of some alleged Internet fraudsters otherwise known as ‘Yahoo Boys’.

The deceased allegedly jumped from the apartment and died.

The EFCC officials immediately left and informed policemen attached to the Bar Beach Police Division.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos State, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the incident, adding that from all indications, the man was not even a suspect.

Adejobi said after the man fell, he was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his

injuries.

The police spokesman said, “It was true. He was not even the target of the EFCC when he jumped from the seventh floor. We were told that he was not a resident but a guest. It is quite unfortunate. He was taken to the hospital after he had sustained fractures and he was placed on oxygen but gave up the ghost. We are trying to ascertain his identity. Once that is done, we will contact his family.”

