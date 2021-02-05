Ibom Air Introduces Reward Scheme for Customers

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State owned airline, the Ibom Airlines Limited, has promised to reward loyal customers for consistency in their patronage of the airline.

The management of the airline disclosed that with the new initiative, flyers would be entitled to earn miles in an exchangeable loyalty currency called “Gold Stars”.

These earned Gold Stars can be exchanged for Ibom Air flight tickets and class upgrades amongst other benefits.

A statement by the Group Manager, Marketing and Communications, Ibom Airline Limited, Aniekan Essienette, stated that the program was designed to offer distinctive value by delivering unique recognition, rewards and differentiated service levels.

“Ibom Airlines Limited, as part of its promise of world class service to its growing number of customers, has introduced a Customer Loyalty Program- the ‘Ibom Flyer’. For the first time, Ibom Air customers will have the chance to be rewarded for their continuous loyalty to the Ibom Air brand.

“The program offers distinctive value by delivering unique recognition, rewards and differentiated service levels.

“The Ibom Flyer loyalty program is an opt in program which requires members to sign up, after which they will be assigned a unique membership number and access to a member’s portal. As they fly, members are entitled to earn miles in an exchangeable loyalty currency called “Gold Stars”.

“These earned Gold Stars can be exchanged for Ibom Air flight tickets and class upgrades amongst other benefits. The three benefit tiers on the program are Green Flyer, Orange Flyer and Top Flyer. Members can move from one tier to the next as they earn Gold Stars”. the release stated.

Also speaking, the Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air, Mr. George Uriesi, assured Ibom Air customers that the Airline was committed to delivering world-class services as the airline expands

